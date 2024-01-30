Cumulus’ Ticket Raised $886k For DFW Charities In 2023

Cumulus Media Dallas has released its final 2023 tally for community fundraising in the DFW Metroplex. Between the cluster’s five stations, more than $2.69 million was collected for a variety of non-profit organizations supporting children, seniors, and others in need.

Sportsradio 1310 The Ticket (KTCK-AM) alone raised $886,700 between its numerous charitable events. Jub Jam XII, comprising an auction, concert, and radiothon, gathered $183,200 for the Senior Source, benefiting senior citizens in the DFW area. Donovan Lewis led Donovan’s DFW Domino Classic, raising $125,000 for At Last! Urban Boarding to support the educational achievements of underserved youth.

The station’s Drop Your Pants 10 event, orchestrated by Bob Sturm, collected $50,200 for the Cornerstone Clothes Closet, aiding the homeless with clothing and shower facilities. Norm Hitzges’ Normathon, a month-long initiative, raised $483,300 for the Austin Street Center for the homeless, marking a cumulative total of $9.38 million over its 21-year history.

Lastly, the Dunham & Miller Open golf tournament, hosted by George Dunham and Craig Miller, raised $45,000 for Special Olympics Texas.

Other cluster fundraisers like the Country for the Kids Radiothon, Texas Independence Jam guitar pull benefit concert, and Christmas is for Caring Radiothon brought in hundreds of thousands for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth and the Denton State Supported Living Center.

Cumulus Media Dallas Regional Vice President Dan Bennett said, “I can’t say enough about our air talent and programming team who understand that serving our community in Dallas-Fort Worth means raising awareness for organizations that give a lift to people who need it. They give so much of their time to make a difference and 2023’s efforts show the incredible results.”