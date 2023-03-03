Cumulus Pulls Big Texas Fundraiser

Cumulus Media’s New Country 96.3 and 99.5 The Wolf raised $201,675 for Cook Children’s Hospital at a star-studded Texas Independence Jam. The second annual concert saw KSCS and KPLX bring out Clay Walker, Chris Young, Hardy, Midland, Lainey Wilson, Brett Young, Tyler Hubbard, Ashley McBryde, Eli Young Band, and Mitchell Tenpenny to perform.

The Texas Independence Jam Guitar Pull Concert happened at the historic Billy Bob’s Texas in Ft. Worth. The event sold out in under an hour, with additional ticket giveaways on-air and at station events.

Lainey Wilson and Hardy performed their hit single, “Wait in the Truck,” to multiple standing ovations, but the highlight came at the very end. During the final set, Midland, Mitchell Tenpenny, Chris Young and Clay Walker brought legendary Country artist Randy Travis on stage and finished the show with his hit single “Forever and Ever, Amen.”

KSCS/KPLX Program Director Mike Preston said, “What an amazing night at Billy Bob’s, capped off by our artists serenading the legendary Randy Travis with his song ‘Forever and Ever, Amen.’ It’s something everyone in the club will never forget. Just another way Texas Independence Jam is becoming one of the most sought-after tickets to start the year!”