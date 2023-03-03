College Hoops On Westwood One

Westwood One will present a broadcast slate of 20 NCAA Men’s Basketball games from Conference Championship Week as well as three broadcasts of Women’s Championship games. Coverage Includes 23 Games between Saturday, March 4th and Sunday, March 12th, 2023.

Westwood One will also broadcast Selection Sunday, which will reveal the 68-team field for both the men’s and the women’s tournaments. Jason Horowitz will host Selection Sunday coverage with former coach PJ Carlesimo serving as the men’s analyst and Debbie Antonelli as the women’s analyst.

Westwood One is the exclusive audio home of the 2023 NCAA Mens’ and Womens’ Basketball Tournaments.