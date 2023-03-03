Praise Promotes Pratt

WPZS-FM, Praise 100.9 in Charlotte has promoted Melanie Pratt to Assistant Program Director. Pratt, who joined the station in 2006, will continue her midday show on the Urban One station.

Melanie has been eager to grow and learn since the day I met her. She continues to be an amazing talent and has already exhibited the tenacity, passion, and drive to have earned this promotion,” said Jeff “Uzi D” Anderson, OM. “I’m looking forward to so much more to come from Mel as she continues to work with the team to grow our Praise 100.9 brand.”

Melanie is excited about her new role. She added, “It’s a blessing to be able to continue to serve this community through this powerful music that I love so much,” said Pratt. “I am grateful to Jeff Anderson and Marsha Landess for the opportunity to expand in my role here in Charlotte and I am super excited to grow with the Radio One family as a part of Praise 100.9!”