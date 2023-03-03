New Mile High Country Station

Audacy has launched Front Range Country 103.1 (KQKS-HD2), a new station in Denver featuring the best of 90s country and more. Comedy 103.1 will move to (KQMT-99.5 HD2).

“We’re thrilled to launch Front Range Country 103.1 and add country music to our portfolio for the people of Colorado,” said Micah Goldberg, SVP/MM, Audacy Denver. “Whether you’re mending a broken heart or getting ready for a night out with friends, this new station will serve as the perfect blend of music from Country’s most popular era.”

The new station will encompass over three decades of country music, centered on hits from stars like Garth Brooks, George Strait, Shania Twain, Brooks and Dunn, Toby Keith, Alan Jackson, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, Trisha Yearwood and others, while also including modern stars like Zac Brown, Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney and Blake Shelton.