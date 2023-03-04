High Honors For Highsmith

Beasley Media Group named their WKML-FM studio in Fayetteville after recently retired Regional Vice President Danny Highsmith. The dedication, hosted by Market Manager Kent Dunn, also included a special presentation by Mayor Mitch Colvin, who officially proclaimed it “Danny Highsmith Day” in the City of Fayetteville.

The ribbon cutting ceremony also featured remarks from Beasley Media Group Chief Executive Officer Caroline Beasley, Chief Operations Officer and Executive Vice President Brian Beasley and former cluster Market Manager Mac Edwards, who currently serves as the Vice President and Market Manager of the company’s Charlotte and Detroit operations.

Highsmith worked at Beasley Media Group for 51 years in a variety of capacities- many of which included serving as the Market Manager of the Fayetteville cluster.

Highsmith was know for saying, “Remember, if you see someone today without a smile, give them one of yours,” which is now permanently etched, along with his image, on the WKML studio window at the station.

Photo: L-R: Caroline Beasley, Brian Beasley, Faye Highsmith (Danny’s wife) and Danny Highsmith in front of the studio named in his honor.