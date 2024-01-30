Sustainable Broadcasting To Be Rewarded At NAB Show 2024

NAB Show is calling for entries for its 2024 Excellence in Sustainability Awards, returning to spotlight remarkable achievements in media technology and production that demonstrate sustainable impact and contribute to economic and social advancement.

Submissions are welcomed from professionals in the media technology and production sectors, with entries being assessed by an independent panel of judges. Winners will be selected based on predefined criteria for each award category.

Returning categories include The Sustainability Champion Award, recognizing an individual at the forefront of sustainability initiatives, The Sustainability Leadership Award, acknowledging an organization’s successful sustainability endeavors, and The Sustainability Product or Service Award, celebrating solutions that enhance sustainability or offer a sustainable market alternative.

The awards program has expanded to include new categories for 2024. Those are The Emerging Talent in Sustainability Award, spotlighting a rising star in sustainability innovation and execution, The Green Production Practices Award, commending productions committed to sustainable methods, The Sustainable Storytelling Award, honoring narratives that incorporate sustainability themes, and The Community and Social Impact Award, recognizing organizations with significant contributions to social responsibility.

The awards will be presented at a special ceremony on the Main Stage at the NAB Show on April 14 in Las Vegas, which will feature a panel discussion and a charitable donation from NAB Show and Amazon Web Services.

Eligible products or services must be available in 2024. Participation is open to all, not limited to NAB Show exhibitors. Entries must be submitted before 11:50p PT on March 22.

Awards program manager Barbara Lange said, “With the mandatory reporting requirements coming in California and those already in place in Europe, sustainability actions are quickly becoming part of normal operations. We are delighted to be able to highlight those organizations and individuals who are leading the way.”