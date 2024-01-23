Dylan Salisbury, Programmer Behind AI Ashley, Promoted At Alpha

Alpha Media Portland is expanding the duties of Dylan Salisbury to be the Assistant Content Director for 98.7 The Bull (KUPL). Salisbury is best known as the Content Director behind “AI Ashley,” the world’s first AI radio jock which made national headlines at Alpha’s Live 95.5 (KBFF). He will continue in that role, alongside his new duties.

Salisbury’s career has included stints at Cumulus Indianapolis’ WZPL, iHeartMedia Des Moines’ 107.5 Kiss FM (KKDM), Alpha Media Lincoln’s 106.3 KFRX, and iHeart Minneapolis’ 101.3 KDWB. He has extended his talent through remote tracking for 106.5 The End (KUDL) in Sacramento, Cat Country 95.1 (KATC) in Colorado Springs, and Mainstream Country Nights for Westwood One.

As for programming, he spent two years as Program Director and Afternoon Host at Colorado Springs’ 98.9 Magic FM (KKMG) before taking the role at Live 95.5 in June 2022.

Last June, under Salisbury’s supervision, Live 95.5 created and launched an AI-driven synthetic version of its midday host, Ashley Elzinga. In 2023, Salisbury delved into the process behind bringing AI Ashley to life in October.

KUPL Content Director Tim Richards said, “Dylan is one of the brightest programmers in the business and we’re fortunate he’s adding The Bull to his portfolio while maintaining his Content Director responsibilities for KBFF.”

Salisbury commented, “Anyone who knows me knows my passion for country music. KUPL are legendary call letters and I’m honored to be a part of the team. I’m grateful to Tim, Phil, Robert, and the rest of the Bull staff for the opportunity. Let’s get to work.”