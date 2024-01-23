As FCC Gets Tough With Radio, Starks Picks Policy Advisor

As the FCC begins to take a more heavy-handed approach toward radio, Commissioner Geoffrey Starks has welcomed a new policy advisor to his team. Milla Anderson comes to Starks’ office after serving as Policy Advisor for Representative Ann McLane Kuster.

She steps into the role following the departure of Morgan Bodenaraian, who recently transitioned to serve as Policy Director and Counsel for the Congressional Black Caucus under the leadership of Chair Representative Steven Horsford.

Anderson was instrumental in managing Kuster’s work on the Communications and Technology Subcommittee on Energy and Commerce, among other responsibilities. Her legislative expertise is further backed by prior positions with Senator Debbie Stabenow and Senator Doug Jones.

Her role will be an important one for broadcasters, as the Democrat-led FCC eyes policy changes around the Main Studio Rule’s repeal, deregulation, and recent steep penalties to operators for regulatory failures.

Commissioner Starks commented, “I am thrilled to welcome Milla to the FCC and my team. Her depth of experience with telecom and technology issues and on Capitol Hill will be an asset as we work to expand digital opportunity for all Americans.”

Anderson remarked, “It is a dynamic time in the technology and telecommunications sectors, and I’m excited to join Commissioner Starks’ office to continue my work on these important issues. The FCC serves an essential role in promoting digital equity for the American people, and I’m eager to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”