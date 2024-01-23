Broadcasters Foundation Brings Back O’Brien As Golden Mic Host

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has revealed the host of its 2024 Golden Mic Award gala on March 4. Emmy-winning journalist Soledad O’Brien will return as the evening’s emcee after first taking on the role of event host last year.

O’Brien, who currently presents the nationally syndicated Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, is known for her extensive career spanning CNN, MSNBC, NBC, Fox, A&E, Oxygen, and PBS. Her impactful journalism has earned her three Emmy awards and two Peabody awards, among other accolades.

The annual gala at New York City’s historic Plaza Hotel stands as the Broadcasters Foundation’s most significant fundraising event, dedicated to assisting broadcasters in dire need.

This year’s BFoA Golden Mic honoree is Hearst EVP and COO Jordan Wertlieb. Additionally, the gala will present the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award to Deborah Norville, the Emmy-winning anchor of Inside Edition and a longtime member of the Broadcasters Foundation’s Board of Directors.

BFoA Chair Scott Herman remarked, “Everyone wanted Soledad to come back for a second year. She is a well-known and highly respected broadcaster, and we are grateful that she is giving her time and talent to supporting our charitable mission.”

O’Brien said, “The Broadcasters Foundation has an incredible impact on the people in our business who face serious illness or catastrophe and need help. I’m honored to lend my support as the host of their fundraising gala and to pay tribute to this year’s award recipients.”