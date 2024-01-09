Deborah Norville To Receive BFoA’s Lifetime Achievement Award

The Broadcasters Foundation of America will honor Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville with the 2024 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award at its annual Golden Mic gala and fundraiser. Norville is a 23-year Broadcasters Foundation Board member.

Outside of her broadcasting career, Norville is also a member of the Council for Foreign Relations, the Women’s Forum of New York, and Women Corporate Directors. The award will be presented on March 4 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City.

Broadcasters Foundation President Tim McCarthy remarked, “Deborah is passionate about broadcasting and helping those in our business who cannot work due to illness or have been hit by tragedy. I’m delighted that we will honor her many career achievements and dedication to broadcasting with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

BFoA Chair Scott Herman stated, “Deborah is an accomplished broadcaster who has selflessly given a tremendous amount of time and energy to the Broadcasters Foundation. She has led the way on several initiatives, including using her talents on the Foundation’s video and serving as host of the Golden Mic Award gala numerous times. It is our privilege to honor Deborah’s achievements and contributions to broadcasting.”

Norville expressed, “I am honored to have been chosen for this recognition and the opportunity it gives to highlight our work at the Broadcasters Foundation. I have been so blessed to have my career as a television journalist and feel supporting this organization all these years is one way of paying my debt of gratitude.”