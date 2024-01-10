MIW Adds Four Notable Names To It’s Board For 2024

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio has chosen four new board members for the new year. The MIW Board now includes Albright & O’Malley & Brenner Consulting Partner Becky Brenner, Midwest Communications Vice President of Finance Dawn Krause, Mr. Master Senior Vice President Maria Laing-Smith, and Audacy Vice President of Digital Audio Content Leslie Scott.

Brenner, with more than 45 years of experience in broadcasting, is recognized for her consulting work in country radio and her extensive accolades, including being inducted into the Country Radio Hall of Fame.

Krause brings her two decades of financial expertise to the board, alongside a rich history in management and accounting. Laing-Smith has been instrumental in developing software compliance and content distribution, earning recognition as one of Radio Ink‘s Most Influential Women in Radio.

Scott has made significant contributions in digital marketing, on-air roles, and music curation, and is a known advocate for women in radio.

The board for 2024 also includes notable industry figures like Lindsay Adams, Angie Balderas, Erica Farber, Lori Flowers, Tricia Gallenbeck, Brittney Jackson, Haley Jones, Sheila Kirby, Jenna Miller, Randi P’Pool, and Ruth Presslaff.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff expressed, “The very impressive MIW Board just got even more impressive! We are so delighted to welcome Leslie, Maria, Dawn, and Becky and eager for their expertise to help grow and support our mentoring mission. Many thanks to Corinne Baldassano and Valerie Geller, who are cycling off the Board, for their years of work and wisdom.”