NewsNation Audio Network Brings Cable Clips To Radio Stations

Nexstar Media Group’s NewsNation is spreading its brand into radio with the launch of the NewsNation Audio Network. The new initiative distributes audio clips from NewsNation reports and programming to radio stations and audio platforms nationwide.

The NewsNation Audio Network is set to provide a daily service of audio clips, highlighting coverage from its reporters and offering breaking news stories both domestically and internationally.

NewsNation has experienced rapid expansion on cable television, tapping into the newsrooms of Nexstar’s 110 newsrooms across the US. The network is available on major cable and satellite providers and streaming platforms, including YouTubeTV, Hulu, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling, as well as online and on the NewsNationNow mobile app.