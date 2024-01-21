Wink Nudges ‘History of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ To USRN Syndication

The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll with Wink Martindale has announced a new North American syndication partnership with United Stations Radio Networks. Since its debut in June 2021, the show has grown internationally and has won numerous awards. The show was previously syndicated by G Networks.

USRN Head of Networks Stefan Jones commented, “We are thrilled to have picked up The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll, which has been entertaining stations and their listeners since its premiere in 2021.”

Series Producer Gary Theroux said, “We are honored to have The History of Rock ‘n’ Roll picked up for syndication by USRN. We anticipate that this will give the program vastly expanded reach, and we’re very much looking forward to introducing it to many new affiliate stations worldwide.”