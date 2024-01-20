Ashley V and Audacy Shake On Sacramento and San Fran Roles

On-air talent Ashley Vikdal is taking a dual role at Audacy as the new midday host for San Francisco’s 102.1 Jams (KRBQ) and afternoon host for 106.5 The End (KUDL) in Sacramento. Known on air as Ashley V, Vikdal joins Audacy from Riviera Broadcast Group Phoenix’s Power 98.3 (KKFR).

She began her radio career in her hometown of Albuquerque on American General Media’s Kiss 97.3 (KKSS) and Z 106.3 (KXOT-FM).

Audacy Sacramento Regional Vice President Stacey Kauffman said, “Ashley V’s dedication to radio runs deep and it shows. We’re eagerly looking forward to adding her talent to these local favorites.”

Vikdal added, “I’m really excited and grateful for this opportunity to join Audacy. Radio has always been my passion and I can’t wait to continue the journey with such amazing teams here in Sacramento and San Francisco! Big thank you to Complex, Stacey Kauffman, and Michael Martin.”