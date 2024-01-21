Fox News Radio Readies For New Hampshire Primary Coverage

FOX News Radio is set to deliver extensive reporting for the 2024 New Hampshire Republican Primary with special coverage from Bedford, NH. Coverage begins at 6p ET on Tuesday with a one-hour preview featuring Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, and Dana Perino.

As polls close, FNR co-anchors Jared Halpern and Jessica Rosenthal, along with FNR Political Analyst Josh Kraushaar, will provide live analysis. Additionally, The Brian Kilmeade Show, FOX Across America with Jimmy Failla, and The Guy Benson Show will offer detailed breakdowns of the results. Both Kilmeade and Benson will broadcast live from New Hampshire.

On the Wednesday after, FOX News Audio will present a one-hour post-primary wrap-up show to analyze the outcomes and look ahead to the upcoming votes in Nevada and South Carolina. FOX News Podcasts will also release special editions of The Bret Baier Podcast, The Untold Story with Martha MacCallum, The FOX News Rundown, and Perino on Politics.

In addition, Fox News Radio will provide one-minute newscast alerts to its affiliate stations and produce special Democracy 24 feature reports throughout its coverage of the New Hampshire primary.

Coverage matches offerings on Fox News Channel as well as the streaming channel Fox Nation. Fox News Radio is syndicated on more than 500 AM and FM stations in the US.