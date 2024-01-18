Market Veteran Chris Mack Moves To Pittsburgh’s Y108

Pittsburgh native Chris Mack is joining Audacy’s Y108 (WDSY) as the new afternoon drive host. With nearly all of his 24-year career spent in Pittsburgh radio, Mack brings a wealth of experience to Y108, including his previous role as a morning show host on 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM).

Mack joins the Y108 lineup alongside Broadway & Friends and Maria D’Antonio.

Audacy Pittsburgh Market Manager Michael Spacciapolli said, “Pittsburgh is at the core of everything we do. Chris Mack is a Pittsburgher who knows this market inside and out, and we are excited to see him connect and entertain every day on every platform with the city.”

Mack commented, “Audacy Pittsburgh is home, and the chance to work with the same wonderful group of people while returning to my music radio roots and embracing a new audience is an opportunity I couldn’t be more excited for.”