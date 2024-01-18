Miami’s Beat Brings Kimmy B Back For Papa Keith Afternoons

Kimmy B is teaming up with Papa Keith on iHeartMedia Miami’s 103.5 The Beat (WMIB) for afternoons. Her role extends beyond co-hosting Papa Keith Live with Kimmy B, as she will also be heavily involved in managing social media and content creation for WMIB.

WMIB Program Director Abdul ‘DJ A-OH’ Hashem said, “Kimmy brings a well-respected voice, view, and talent to PK’s established legacy in the afternoons in the South Florida community. As PK’s co-host, Kimmy will also handle different elements of social media, content, and more for WMIB, and l can’t think of anyone more qualified to do so.”

Kimmy B commented, “I’m thrilled to join a fantastic team at a station committed to the community, making my return to Hip Hop and R&B even more exciting. Plus, I’ll be working with Papa Keith, a talented radio personality and a mentor since my career started. We’ve long anticipated this show, and now that it’s here, we’re ready to run it up.”

iHeart Miami Market President Shari Gonzalez added, “Papa Keith Live with Kimmy B is a testament to their deep connections and roots within the South Florida community and entertainment industry, making them an indispensable part of our team. We are incredibly lucky to have PK and Kimmy on board for what we believe will be the top hip-hop afternoon drive show in South Florida.”