Elaina and Katie To Co-Host CRS 2024’s New Faces of Country

The upcoming New Faces of Country Music Show at CRS 2024 has found its hosts. Elaina Smith from Westwood One’s Nights with Elaina and Katie Neal from Audacy’s Katie & Company. This marks Smith’s fourth year hosting the showcase.

The Class of 2024 includes George Birge of Records Nashville, Dillon Carmichael from Riser House, Corey Kent representing SMN/RCA, Megan Moroney of SMN/Columbia, and Conner Smith from Valory Music. This year, the show is jointly sponsored by the Academy of Country Music and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

CRS unveiled its three-day schedule on Tuesday. The festivities will revolve around the Omni Nashville Hotel from February 28 to March 1. Registration and information about the full slate of events can be accessed via the official CRS website.