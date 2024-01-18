US and UK Podcast Preferences Align At The Top

How do podcast tastes vary on either side of the Atlantic? Edison Research is giving a comparative look at new data from the Edison Podcast Metrics UK study. The study compared the True Crime, Society & Culture, Comedy, News, and Sports genres in the US and UK.

Comedy leads both countries, but shows stronger listenership in the UK by five percentage points. The largest surprise comes from True Crime. In the US, that ranks as the third most popular genre, with 19% reach. Conversely, the UK audience for True Crime is notably smaller at 11%.

Society & Culture and News genres have the exact same listener reach at 23% and 19%, respectively, in both the US and UK markets.

The reveal that comedy content reigns in both countries could back up recent findings that suggest podcast audiences in the US want more ads they consider funny, as opposed to ads that only communicate features or benefits of a product or service.