Tim Hall Doesn’t Pass Up APD Opportunity At Columbus’ Fan

Tegna Columbus’ 97.1 The Fan (WBNS-AM) has promoted Tim Hall to Assistant Program Director. Hall, who has been with The Fan for more than 11 years, hosts The Buckeye Show and covers Ohio State Football and Men’s Basketball post-game shows for Learfield.

Before joining The Fan in 2012, Hall worked at Capitol Broadcasting in Raleigh, NC, and Audacy’s 610 Sports (KCSP-AM) in Kansas City.

WBNS PD/OM Matt Fishman said, “Tim’s extensive background in the sports talk format is invaluable as we continue to grow 97.1 The Fan and 1460 ESPN here in Columbus. I look forward to watching Tim grow in this new role and seeing his impact on the team and the overall product.”

Station Manager Cody Welling commented, “For the last several months, Tim has expressed the interest and ability to grow as a broadcaster and as a programmer. As 97.1 The Fan continues to innovate as one of the elite sports radio properties in the United States, I’m excited to see the contributions that Tim will deliver for our station and the community.”

Hall added, “I couldn’t have gotten to this position without my co-workers. When we had transition at the top right before football season, it was all hands-on deck in terms of programming the station. Along with help from several others, I stepped in to keep things operating, and I’m thankful for their all their hard work. Cody and Fish are giving me a unique opportunity to keep connecting with the audience I’ve been with for over a decade while also learning to lead in other aspects of our business.”