Chris Squire Returns To New York’s WBLS As Sales SVP

Chris Squire has joined MediaCo Holding’s Hot 97 (WQHT) and WBLS in New York City as the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Squire previously served in the same position at iHeartMedia Philadelphia for more than three years.

Before joining iHeart, Squire held the role of General Sales Manager at Townsquare Media Trenton, NJ. He has a long history with WBLS, working with the station under Emmis Communications, YMF Media, and ICBC Broadcast Holdings between 2004 and 2017. Squire is also a graduate of the NAB Leadership Training Program.

MediaCo COO and Interim President Kudjo Sogadzi said, “With Chris’s extensive experience and deep understanding of customer needs, we are excited to have him at the helm of our sales department to help advertisers achieve success by leveraging our terrific broadcast and digital audiences.”

“I’m excited to return to these two iconic brands,” said Squire. “WBLS is not only a music leader, but also a part of the fabric of New York’s Black community. When I think about HOT 97, there’s not a station in the country that personifies that Hip Hop culture.”