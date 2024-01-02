Seattle Radio Gets New ‘Daly’ Routine With Migs At KISW

Audacy Seattle is marking the new year with a new morning show on 99.9 KISW. The Daly Migs Show, featuring Steve Migs and Taryn Daly, starts January 3. The show’s team will also feature Danny V and Sara, joining the two broadcast veterans.

Migs has been with KISW for 17 years, with previous experience at CBS Radio Seattle’s KRQI as an executive producer and co-host for The Andy Savage Show and Entercom’s 107.7 The End (KNDD-FM), as well as a board operator at then-Fisher Communications’ KOMO-AM.

Taryn Daly joined KISW from Saga Communications Bellingham’s KISM in April 2013 and has hosted nights since July 2015. Daly also serves as Assistant Brand Manager and Format Social Media Captain for Audacy’s Rock and Classic Rock stations nationwide.

KISW Brand Manager Ryan Castle commented, “We’re very excited to usher in the next chapter of KISW mornings and kick off the year with the launch of The Daly Migs Show. Steve has built a strong connection with our listeners, while Taryn has proven to be a great entertainer in our night timeslot for the last decade. We’re thrilled to build the future of KISW mornings around them and continue the long line of this station’s market-dominant morning shows.”

Migs said, “KISW has been my home for 17 years, and I’m honored to continue its legacy of great morning shows. I am thrilled to team up with the talented and hilarious Taryn Daly and give listeners a fresh, entertaining way to begin their days.”

Daly added, “As my next chapter at The Rock of Seattle begins, I am thrilled to join the inimitable Steve Migs and continue the tradition of powerhouse mornings on KISW. I can’t wait to wake up when my rooster crows and bring my energy to The Daly Migs Show!”