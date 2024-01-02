Scott Masteller Joins Beasley To Lead Philadelphia’s Fanatic

Scott Masteller is leaving Hearst Communications Baltimore’s WBAL NewsRadio to join Beasley Media Group as Program Director for 97.5 The Fanatic (WPEN) in Philadelphia. Masteller brings more than four decades of on-air and managerial experience to the role.

Masteller served as PD at WBAL for seven years and also spent time as Hearst’s Sports Program Manager for partnerships with the Orioles, Ravens, and Navy Football. Before joining WBAL, Masteller spent 13 years with ESPN Radio. His tenure included positions as Program Director for ESPN in Dallas-Ft. Worth and Senior Director of Content at the ESPN Radio Network.

He has also programmed in Portland, Salt Lake City, and Lexington, KY.

Beasley Media Philadelphia Market Manager Joe Bell said, “Scott is one of the premiere programmers in Sports Talk radio. I have been a fan for years and feel he’s the right person to continue developing the Fanatic Brand.”

Masteller remarked, “I am excited to partner with Beasley and the talented staff of 97.5 The Fanatic. Philadelphia is such a great sports town with some of the most passionate fans in the country!”