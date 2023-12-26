Cumulus Podcast Network Gets ‘BiggerPockets’

Cumulus Media has added BiggerPockets, a podcast network in real estate investing, to the Cumulus Podcast Network. BiggerPockets carries six podcasts, of which Cumulus will handle marketing and monetization.

The BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast, hosted by David Greene and Rob Abasolo, is the network’s largest and #1 real estate investing podcast. It covers various real estate investing strategies and airs every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Real Estate Rookie focuses on the fundamentals of real estate for beginners. Hosts Ashley Kehr and Tony J. Robinson bring their expertise in building substantial real estate portfolios to the show, airing every Tuesday and Thursday.

BiggerPockets Money, hosted by Scott Trench and Mindy Jensen, airs every Tuesday and Friday. It delves into personal finance stories, offering actionable advice for debt management and savings growth. Jensen, a veteran real estate agent, and Trench, CEO of BiggerPockets and a real estate investor, bring their wealth of knowledge to the podcast.

The Real Estate InvestHER Show is dedicated to women investors, providing practical tools for managing rental portfolios and balancing life. Hosts Liz Faircloth and Andresa Guidelli release new episodes each Tuesday and Friday. They focus on empowering women entrepreneurs in real estate.

On the Market, hosted by Dave Meyer, keeps listeners informed about real estate, personal finance, and economics. Meyer, a seasoned real estate investor and VP of Data and Analytics at BiggerPockets, shares insights each Monday and Thursday.

Lastly, the Bigger Pockets Daily Real Estate Podcast transforms BiggerPockets blog articles into podcasts available anytime.