PodcastOne Picks Up Docu-Cast “Was I In A Cult?”

PodcastOne has acquired exclusive rights for the podcast Was I In A Cult? Hosted by Liz Iacuzzi and Tyler Measom, who share their personal experiences with cults, the podcast is a documentary-style series featuring stories from individuals who have escaped cults. The series was formerly an iHeartPodcasts production.

Iacuzzi has a background in comedy and performance, starting at Improv Olympic and Chicago’s famed Second City. In LA, she ran a private yoga studio with notable clients and later transitioned to stand-up comedy and writing. She focuses on creating multi-dimensional female characters, maintaining a sense of humor in tackling serious subjects.

Measom is an award-winning filmmaker specializing in character-based documentaries. His notable works include the Paramount+ series I Wanna Rock, the Netflix series Murder Among the Mormons, and documentaries such as I Want My MTV and An Honest Liar. Currently, he’s directing music documentaries Lost and Found and If These Walls Could Rock.

PodcastOne President and co-founder Kit Gray said, “PodcastOne is thrilled to team with Liz and Tyler to reignite the fervor and phenomenon that surrounded Was I In a Cult? through their initial round of episodes. The cultural impact that this podcast had and the watercooler talk left a lasting impression in the world of podcasting, and we cannot wait to bring new episodes to listeners and to advertisers in 2024.”