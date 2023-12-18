Philadelphia AM News/Talk Teaches High Schoolers Journalism

Audacy’s KYW-AM completed its 56th annual Newstudies program for high school students in the Greater Philadelphia area. Over two months, participants attended sessions at Audacy corporate headquarters, receiving hands-on training in broadcast journalism. The program culminated with the students producing their own news reports, which were broadcast on KYW Newsradio. This year, more than 70 students graduated from the program, with the ceremony held at Temple University on December 9.

To cap the event, William Bowens from Sankofa Freedom Academy Charter School received the $2,000 Richard Monetti Scholarship. The program, in collaboration with the Klein College of Media and Communication, aims to continue nurturing young talent in Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley for many more years.

KYW Assistant Brand Manager and Director of Podcasts Tom Rickert said, “There’s no other program that gives students an opportunity to learn from top professionals in news and sports media at one of the best broadcasting facilities in the country. And five decades in, we’re reuniting with parents who graduated from Newstudies when they were in high school, who are now watching their teenagers graduate from the same program. We hope to keep investing in the young people of Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley for generations to come, and we’re thrilled to be able to work with our partners at the Klein College of Media and Communication to make this happen.”