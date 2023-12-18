Audacy Aids Animals In Buffalo, Kids In Houston

Audacy Buffalo significantly surpassed fundraising goals for its SPCA Radiothon, raising a remarkable $117,000 for the SPCA Serving Erie County, with the collaborative efforts of WBEN (WBEN-AM) and 107.7 The Wolf (WLKK). The radiothon featured a series of interviews and stories, highlighting the crucial role of the SPCA Serving Erie County in rescuing, protecting, and enhancing the lives of animals in the Buffalo area.

Audacy Buffalo Market Manager Tim Wenger stated, “We’re thrilled to have been able to spearhead the radiothon effort for the SPCA in 2023 and excited we exceeded the goal and expectations for the event. The money raised is a testament to our listeners’ commitment to community and will go a long way toward helping the SPCA meet a growing need.”

Houston’s Mega 101 FM (KLOL) achieved a fundraising milestone during its twelfth annual Mega Radiothon, raising more than $284,000 for Texas Children’s Hospital. The Mega Radiothon captivated listeners with inspiring stories of hope, kindness, and care from the hospital staff and patients.

Mega 101 Brand Manager Tony Luna commented, “Our city of Houston has overflowed with generosity, sharing its blessings with those who need it and becoming creators of hope for our children at Texas Children’s Hospital.”

