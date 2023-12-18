In Wausau and Lincoln, NRG Media Energizes For Communities

NRG Media showed plenty of Midwestern hospitality this week, bringing in record sums for holiday drives in both Wausau-Stevens Point, WI and Lincoln, NE.

In Wisconsin, the 2023 Marshfield Children’s Hospital and Y106.5 (WYTE) Children’s Miracle Network Radiothon achieved a station-best $263,585 on December 7 and 8. Key Y106.5 personalities like Big Red and Dana from The Wake-Up Call, along with Afternoon Drive host Joe Malone, dedicated 12 hours each day to ensure the Radiothon’s success.

Program Director Big Red expressed deep satisfaction with the outcome, saying, “Events like these are the reason we love doing what we do – you see businesses stepping up, and a huge outpouring of community support to help kids in the area. It doesn’t get more rewarding than that!”

Meanwhile at NRG Media Lincoln, NE, Froggy 98 (KFGE) raising a grand total of $41,217 in their 2nd annual Christmas Charity Chase, tripling the inaugural year’s result. in donations and items for local charities. This impressive amount more than tripled the donations from the previous year, setting a new record for the station’s Christmas charitable efforts.

The event involved a friendly competition among five selected local charities, each represented by an on-air staff member from Froggy 98.

Megan King, the AM show producer, successfully defended her title, representing the Capital Humane Society and securing the top spot. Close behind, APD/Mid Day host Cory Edmondson supported Bridges to Hope, clinching second place. Morning host Johanna Buresh represented the Food Bank of Lincoln and finished third. Gary Greenwood, another AM host, took fourth place for the White Cane Foundation, and evening host Brooke Summers came in fifth, representing Mourning Hope Grief Center.

NRG moves Radio Ink's 2023 Season of Giving Tally up to $18.38 million.