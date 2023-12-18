The Season Of Gratitude

(By Marc Greenspan) ‘Tis the season for celebrating, yet what is there to celebrate? I will forego my usual “Growing the Radio Pie” column to reflect and be grateful.

This has been a very tough year for several of you and for radio listeners. We have lost loved ones, lost jobs, and dealt with personal and professional issues. Mental health in the country is a top issue that affects us all and many of us have family and friends in war-torn countries.

Despite all we are dealing with and what is going on around us, we have found the radio industry to be resilient and strong. It always has been. We pick up the pieces and keep going. We keep serving our communities, listeners, advertisers, and clients. And, we do this with a steadfast commitment to the ones we serve.

Let’s all give each other some grace and a huge THANK YOU for continuing to step up and be proud of the Radio industry, which impacts so many people’s lives. Research Director, Inc. THANKS YOU and is GRATEFUL for all of you who serve this industry. We are here to support and help you!

We wish everyone a very special holiday season!

Marc Greenspan is the CEO and founding partner of Research Director, Inc. He can be reached at 410-295-6619 x11 or by email at [email protected]. Research Director, Inc. offers consulting services to media companies to help them grow their audience, ratings, and revenue. Read Marc’s Radio Ink archives here.