10 Ailments and Cures For The Common Sales Call

(By Loyd Ford) In the world of sales, making the right impression during a call is critical, yet too many sellers fall into ten common pitfalls that turn off a prospective client’s interest. Here are ten missteps and their solutions:

Talking Too Much .

What should you do instead? Listen actively to the prospect, understand their real needs, and create a custom pitch to solve the problem.

Ignoring the Prospect’s Needs .

What should you do instead? Ask questions to uncover the prospect’s pain points and demonstrate how your product or service can address those specific needs.

Failing to Prepare .

What should you do instead? Research the prospect and their company before you show up in front of them to show that you understand their business and can provide relevant solutions.

Being Too Pushy .

What should you do instead? Show you care about them and not only yourself. Establish a relationship before diving into a sales pitch. Respect the prospect.

Neglecting the Follow-Up .

What should you do instead? Set clear next steps in your meeting and follow up soon after. Consistent communication shows your commitment and interest in addressing the prospect’s needs.

Focusing on Features, Not Benefits .

What should you do instead? Emphasize how your product or service solves the prospect’s problems and adds value to their business.

Ignoring Objections .

What should you do instead? Address objections with empathy, understanding, and provide relevant information.

Overconfidence or a Lack of Confidence.

What should you do instead? Strike a balance between confidence and humility. Believe in your product, but also be open to feedback and willing to collaborate.

Using Complex Language or Insider Technical Info Unnecessarily .

What should you do instead? Speak in a language that the prospect understands. Avoid radio jargon unless the prospect is familiar with it.

Not Closing the Call Effectively .

What should you do instead? Clearly summarize key points, address any remaining concerns, and propose a clear next step or a commitment for further action.

Here’s The Secret That’s Right Out In The Open: Instead of taking shortcuts, focus on doing more work than anyone else, and more actual sales calls (where you propose business). I always like to focus on the activities that are most likely to result ONLY in sales. This is the key to a higher income.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). They help local radio with ratings and revenue. Reach him anytime at 864.448.4169 or [email protected]. Read Loyd’s Radio Ink archives here.