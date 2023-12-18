Let’s Start with Great Customer Service

(By Pat Bryson) Previously we have spoken about “customer service” versus “customer experience.” To sell radio, we need to be outstanding at both, but today, let’s start with “customer service.” In today’s competitive world, it’s the least we can do to keep clients happy.

It is sometimes difficult to step outside our zone and have an unclouded vision of our operations. Do we provide as good customer service as we think we do? Probably not. If we take an in-depth look at all the areas in which we touch our customers, some might need a bit of “tweaking”.

What are the touch points with our customers?

In the radio business, we have two sets of customers: our listeners and our advertisers. Each has its own set of touch points to interact with us.

Listeners:

What they hear daily on our airwaves.

Any social media posts made by our staff.

Face-to-face interactions at events, remotes, promotions.

Direct calls to our on-air lines or our front desk.

You’ll probably want to add to the list. This is a great exercise to do with your staff. What are the touch points?

Advertisers: Our first call to them, in person, on the phone, by email.

Our needs analysis meetings

Our presentations

Our copy and production

Airing their schedules and ads correctly

Sending correct invoices

Timely responses to their inquiries

Anticipating their marketing needs

Being on time for meetings

Again, you can add to the list. The point is to identify each touch point we have with advertisers.

Now that you have your list, put an emoji by each. Which touch points get a smiley face? Which get a frown? Which get a “bored stiff”? Be honest. Figure out which points of customer service need to be improved, then develop a strategy to do so.

Great customer service should be a minimum requirement for doing business. Once we have our great customer service in place, then it’s time to move to the next level: the customer experience. We’ll save that for our next article.

Happy Selling!

Pat Bryson is the CEO of Bryson Broadcasting International, a consulting firm that works with sales managers and salespeople to raise revenue. She is the author of two books, “A Road Map to Success in High-Dollar Broadcast Sales” and “Successful Broadcast Sales: Thriving in Change” available on her website. Read Pat’s Radio Ink archives here.