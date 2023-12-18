National Black Radio Hall Calls For 2024 Nominees

The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for its 2024 class. Headquartered at Harris-Stowe State University’s Vashon Center in St. Louis, this organization celebrates the significant achievements of Black personalities in radio, highlighting their essential roles in shaping the industry.

Those interested in nominating a deserving individual who has made impactful contributions to the Black radio community can submit nominations through the organization’s website. The National Black Radio Hall of Fame encourages diverse nominations that encompass the wide range of talent and accomplishments within the Black radio sector.

2023’s inductees included Terri Avery, Monica May, Denise Williams, Ray Boyd, Marvin Ross, Frank Ski, Erica Campbell, Reggie Gay, Melvin Jones, Sheila Brown, Mike Carter, Christine Cunningham, TJ’sDJ’s, Franchise Record Pool, Jeff Foxx, Juandolyn Stokes, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Big Tigger, DJ Fast Eddie, Bunny “Bubbling” Brown Sugar, Tom Davis Dr. Love, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Tom Joyner, and David Linton.

The mission of the National Black Radio Hall of Fame, established as a nonprofit by St. Louis radio stalwart Bernie Hayes, is to provide representation for and memorialize Black figures in the evolution of US radio.