KEXP Explores Nirvana’s Influences In ‘The Cobain 50’

Seattle’s KEXP will start the new year with the premiere of The Cobain 50, a weekly podcast delving into Kurt Cobain’s 50 favorite albums. Initially featured in the 2002 book Journals, Cobain’s favorite albums list has been a subject of fascination among fans.

Debuting January 10, KEXP’s Martin Douglas and Dusty Henry will guide listeners through an in-depth exploration of these influential albums. Episodes of The Cobain 50 will include interviews with artists from Cobain’s diverse list, which ranges from well-known acts like Pixies, Sonic Youth, R.E.M., Aerosmith, and Public Enemy, to underground rock bands such as the Vaselines, Scratch Acid, and the Wipers.

Complementing The Cobain 50, KEXP’s El Sonido host Albina Cabrera will lead El Cancionero de Kurt, a Spanish-language series examining the reciprocal influence of Latin American music and Cobain’s legacy.