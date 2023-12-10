New Hampshire’s WZID Says Christmas Is For Kids, So Is $100k

Saga Manchester, NH’s 95.7 WZID wrapped up its 25th annual WZID Christmas Is For Kids Radiothon. The 12-hour broadcast, led by morning hosts Neal and Marga, raised more than $100,000 to benefit families across New Hampshire. The funds will be utilized by the non-profit Waypoint to provide ongoing support for children in need throughout the state.

Since its debut, the WZID Christmas Is For Kids Radiothon has raised more than $3.25 million, assisting more than 60,000 local families.

Manchester Radio Group GM Lucy Lange noted, “It’s wonderful to see how our listeners rise to the need of those less fortunate in southern New Hampshire.” OM Pat McKay added, “Year after year, the generosity of our listeners just amazes me. This money will help provide Christmas gifts to over 2,000 families right here in New Hampshire.”

Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally now sits at $10.2 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.