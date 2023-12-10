KROQ Goes Almost Acoustic For St. Jude and LA Kids

On Saturday, Audacy LA’s KROQ hosted the 32nd annual Almost Acoustic Christmas concert at the Kia Forum. The sold-out event, benefitting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital featured The Offspring, Garbage, Portugal. The Man, Bleachers, and more. During the show, Audacy presented St. Jude’s with a check for $87,552.

The event also supported two local organizations, Para Los Niños and Al Wooten Jr. Heritage Center, both dedicated to enhancing youth education in the community.

Regional President of Audacy Southern California Jeff Federman commented, “KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas once again put an exclamation mark on the end of the year for the Alternative music community.” He added, “Thank you to the incredible loyal fans in Southern California and beyond for making this event a success year after year.”

