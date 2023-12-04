2023 Season of Giving Tally Sits At $8.49m As Halfway Mark Nears

As we slide into the final month of 2023, radio stations are preparing for a massive December for Radio Ink‘s 2023 Season of Giving Tally. From California to Massachusetts, broadcasters helped their communities to the tune of another million dollars this past week, bringing the total Tally to $8.49 million.

iHeart Hartford & New Haven was the week’s top dog, with double drives giving tons of turkeys.

The high-giving mark is set at 2021’s total of $23.7 million, so we’ll need a kick this week to get us over the halfway mark – if you run a radiothon, food drive, or angel tree, make sure your total is added to the list and makes Radio Ink! Send your good news to our Online Editor Cameron Coats.

To see every story and contribution from Radio Ink's Season of Giving Tally, click here.