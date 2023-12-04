KKBN, KZSQ Radiothon Raises Christmas Cash In Sonora

By
Radio Ink
-
0
Clarke Radiothon
Front row: Aretha Gabbard, Sabrina Biehl, Alisha Rock Back row: Darrell Slocum, Cathie Peacock, Lloyd Mathieson, Mark Grauer, Tom Nankival

On December 1, Clarke Broadcasting’s KKBN and KZSQ in Sonora, CA, raised a record $169,400 during a six-hour radiothon for Interfaith Community Social Services. The annual event raises money for food, clothing, household items, personal items, and utility assistance to local families in need.

Clarke Broadcasting GM Tom Nankival said, “Our annual Radiothon for Interfaith is one of the highlights of our year, and with great partners like the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Tribe of MeWuk Indians and the Sonora Area Foundation and donors we keep setting the bar higher every year.”

KKBN and KZSQ’s addition brings Radio Ink‘s latest 2023 Season of Giving Tally to $8.49 million. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s good works to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.

