Cumulus Chooses Coughlin In NY Leadership Consolidation

Amid rumor and discussions of a reduction in force at Cumulus Media Buffalo, the company announced Friday that Syracuse Market Manager Beth Coughlin is now Regional Vice President, taking Buffalo and Erie, PA, under her wing. Coughlin takes command of the cluster’s five stations from Jim Riley, whose fate was unreported by Cumulus.

Coughlin started in TV ad sales, rising to General Sales Manager at WSYR-TV and WUTR-TV in Syracuse and Utica. She then moved to Syracuse radio, holding positions at Galaxy Communications before Cumulus Media, where she has served as Market Manager since October 2015.

Cumulus Media President of Operations Bob Walker stated, “We are pleased to expand Beth’s responsibilities over these three key markets for Cumulus. Her deep experience and effectiveness as a leader make her a natural choice for this enhanced role.”

Coughlin said, “I am delighted to be working with the Cumulus teams in Buffalo and Erie. We will continue to serve advertisers and community partners with the strength of heritage stations, leveraging our powerful marketing platforms of audio and digital.”