Apple Podcasts Reveal 2023’s Most Popular Shows

Apple Podcasts has revealed its most popular podcasts for 2023, with true crime podcasts continuing to captivate the most listeners. Topping the list as the most-listened-to podcast in the US for the second year in a row is Audiochuck’s Crime Junkie, hosted by Ashley Flowers and Brit Prawat.

The top five podcasts also include The Daily by the New York Times, Dateline NBC, SmartLess hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, and This American Life. The most popular new podcast and the most-shared podcast of the year is Lionsgate Audio’s Scamanda.

The rankings do not include Spotify-exclusive shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy, which are industry top performers.

Here’s a snapshot of the top podcasts and channels of 2023 on Apple Podcasts:

Top Shows of 2023

Crime Junkie The Daily Dateline NBC SmartLess This American Life Morbid NPR’s Up First Huberman Lab Hidden Brain Stuff You Should Know

Top New Shows of 2023

Scamanda The Retrievals The Deck Investigates Murder & Magnolias Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Most Followed Shows of 2023

Huberman Lab SmartLess New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce

Most Shared Shows of 2023

Scamanda Sold a Story The Retrievals

Most Shared Episodes of 2023

Huberman Lab: “What Alcohol Does to Your Body, Brain & Health” Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus: “Julia Gets Wise With Jane Fonda” The Daily: “The Fight Over Phonics”

Top Free Channels of 2023

iHeartPodcasts Audiochuck The New York Times

Top Subscription Channels of 2023

Wondery Dateline NBC Pushkin