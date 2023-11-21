Atlanta’s 99X Completes Original Staff Revival With Jill Melancon

Jill Melancon, known on-air as Jill Nelson, is returning to 99X (WNNX) at Cumulus Media Atlanta. Melancon, who worked at the Alternative station from 1992 until 2008, will host evenings and weekends starting November 27th.

With her show, also returns her famous benchmark, “Planet Jill,” featuring new music and spotlighting independent artists. 99X has been busy reclaiming its classic staff since the brand’s relaunch in December 2022. Original morning hosts Leslie Fram and Steve Barnes, as well as Will Pendarvis for the afternoon drive, and Matt Jones over the weekends have all returned. In July, Steve Craig also rejoined as the Program Director and midday host.

Craig said, “The final member of the 99X Original Cast has returned! Jill has deep roots in Atlanta and was with us from the very beginning in 1992. Her incredible knowledge of music and ties to our local band community will be, as it was then, a valuable asset to the team.”

Melancon added, “I’m thrilled to be back with my 99X Family… How many times in life do we get to go back to an amazing time in our lives and be with the same people? Spoiler Alert: Never! But I’m getting that opportunity and could not be more grateful.”