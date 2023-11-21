Anderson Cooper Finds More Of ‘All There Is’ In New Season

CNN Audio has announced the return of All There Is with Anderson Cooper for a second season starting November 29. The series, which Cooper initiated while processing the loss of his mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, will continue to explore the theme of grief through his personal lens and the experiences of others who have faced significant losses.

The upcoming season promises to deliver poignant conversations with a range of guests, including President Joe Biden, The New Yorker’s Amanda Petrusich, and author Nicole Chung. Cooper embarks on a journey of discovery, sharing candid dialogues about the impact of grief and the ongoing process of healing and living with loss.

Listeners can tune in to new episodes of All There Is with Anderson Cooper every Wednesday.

Reflecting on the series, Cooper shared, “The last few months have opened new doors in my understanding of grief and the importance of connecting with others who are also on this path. There’s a silence surrounding grief that I’ve been a part of—maybe we’re at a loss for words, or the pain is too much, or we’ve pushed it down too far to feel it. I hope that by opening up these conversations, others find solace and recognition in them, as I have. I’m thankful for the opportunity to continue this exploration.”