ShoBoy & Heather Cohen Are Chachi’s Latest Podcast Loves

Benztown has released two fresh episodes of its original podcast Chachi Loves Everybody, hosted by company President Dave “Chachi” Denes. The latest episodes feature syndicated host Edgar “ShoBoy” Sotelo and Heather Cohen, recently appointed President of The Weiss Agency.

The podcast offers a behind-the-scenes look at the audio industry through engaging conversations with key figures in radio and audio branding.

In his discussion with Sotelo, Chachi explores Sotelo’s journey from immigrating to the US at age five to becoming a Marconi Award-winning radio personality celebrated for his contributions to the Latino community. Sotelo recounts his experiences from interviewing Michelle Obama to being recognized by the U.S. Senate, and his passion for using his platform to unite and represent Latinos.

Cohen’s episode takes a different turn, focusing on her career trajectory from her beginnings at Hofstra University’s WRHU to her current role as an influential agent in the audio space. Cohen reflects on her New York roots, her work at WOR, and the shifts she’s witnessed in the industry, from radio to streaming.

Listeners can find both new episodes of Chachi Loves Everybody on all major platforms.