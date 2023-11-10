Heather Cohen Named President of The Weiss Agency

The Weiss Agency has announced the promotion of Heather Cohen to the role of President, the culmination of her 16-year tenure with the firm. Cohen has been elevated from the role of Executive Vice President, where she has represented some of the broadcast industry’s best-known and highly-regarded talent.

Apart from her agency work, Cohen is also known for her philanthropic efforts and mentorship roles within the entertainment sector. She holds positions as the immediate past chair and current co-chair of the Gracie Awards for the Alliance For Women In Media. Additionally, Cohen is a member of the board of directors of the Broadcasters Foundation of America and is President of the Executive Board of Hofstra University’s Alumni Organization.

Weiss Agency Founder and CEO Eric Weiss remarked, “In Heather, we have not only an exceptional talent agent but a true leader and advocate for positive change. Her dedication, industry acumen, and commitment to her clients embody the values we hold dear at our company.”

Cohen commented, “I am so fortunate to have a career that I absolutely love. It is a privilege to represent people that I truly believe in. The content they provide is the force behind and the future of our industry. I am beyond grateful to Eric Weiss for his guidance, friendship, and faith in me. There is nowhere that I would rather be and I look forward to many more years working with Eric and our Weiss Agency family.”