Bloomberg Gets In Musk’s Business With ‘Elon, Inc.’

Bloomberg Businessweek has launched Elon, Inc., a new weekly podcast dedicated to discussing and analyzing key developments related to Elon Musk and his various business ventures. Hosted by David Papadopoulos, each episode will feature a panel of Bloomberg Businessweek journalists who closely follow Musk’s companies.

The panel, including Bloomberg’s Max Chafkin, Sarah Frier, Dana Hull, and other rotating Bloomberg journalists, will delve into Musk’s latest activities and their potential global impact. The inaugural episode of Elon, Inc. focuses on Musk’s AI chatbot Grok and the efforts of the UAW to unionize Tesla. Additionally, a bonus episode will provide an inside look at the Bloomberg Businessweek cover story on Neuralink by Musk’s biographer, Ashlee Vance.