Cumulus Memphis Takes Radiothon To The Max With Record Sum

Cumulus Media Memphis’ 98.1 The Max (WXMX) capped their 33rd Annual Radiothon with a massive win for the kids of Ronald McDonald House. The 12-hour event raised more than $640,000 – the largest annual fundraiser ever for Ronald McDonald House Memphis.

98.1 The Max’s on-air personalities engaged with past and present families of the Ronald McDonald House and local leaders to raise awareness and funds.

Cumulus Memphis Market Manager Morgan D. Bohannon said, “Local partnerships like the one we have with Ronald McDonald House are important and rewarding. Having a local team that can experience the House and interact with the families brings out the passion for this cherished institution and the listeners of the Mid-South obviously respond.”

WXMX PD Danni Bruns commented, “Another year of the right team working for the right mission only means the best outcome. Thanks to our listeners we call family, for keeping the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis families together for another year.”

This “big Mac” boost brings Radio Ink’s Season of Giving Tally to $679,000 as the holiday season gets started. Help us show how radio matters to local communities! Submit your station’s charitable happenings to our Online Editor Cameron Coats between now and the end of the year.