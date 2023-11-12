Boston AM’s DAV Radiothon Raises Big Salute For Heroes

iHeartMedia Boston’s WRKO-AM raised more than $172,000 during its eighth annual Disabled American Veterans Radiothon. The event, held on Friday, November 10, spanned 13 hours in support of DAV of Massachusetts with WRKO’s on-air personalities.

Jeff Kuhner, Chuck Zodda, Mike Armstrong, Grace Hurley, and Howie Carr actively engaged with listeners to encourage donations. The funds raised will benefit the DAV of Massachusetts’ homeless shelter and transportation programs. Since its inception in 2016, WRKO’s DAV Radiothon has cumulatively raised more than $1,058,000 for veterans.

iHeartMedia Boston Director of Operations, News, Talk, and Sports Bill Flaherty commented, “Year after year, The WRKO listeners overwhelm us with their generosity. This year, they have helped to raise $172,852 for the DAV of Massachusetts. It’s an honor to dedicate a day of Programming to those who have given so much of themselves for this country.”

WRKO's contribution helps raise Radio Ink's Season of Giving Tally to $851,000 at the end of week one.