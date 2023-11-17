Motorsports Radio Pioneer Ken Squier Dead At 88

Motor Racing Network has announced the passing of its co-founder and first “Voice of NASCAR,” Ken Squire. Squire, who also had a notable broadcasting career on radio, CBS, and TBS, passed away on November 15, following a series of illnesses.

Squire was instrumental in expanding NASCAR’s reach through radio, having been handpicked by NASCAR Founder Bill France Sr. to create a network of radio stations for the sport’s coverage. He initiated the network with his family-owned WDEV-AM & FM in Waterbury, VT, and WNDB-AM in Daytona Beach, both of which continue to air MRN programming. His efforts led to the first MRN broadcast of the Daytona 500 in 1970, adding hundreds of stations to the network.

MRN plans to honor Squire with retrospectives of his life on the network’s flagship show NASCAR Live, the NASCAR Champions Celebration & Awards broadcast on November 30, and during the 2024 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on January 19.

Chris Schwartz, President of MRN, paid tribute to Squire’s legacy, saying, “His passion for stock car racing contributed mightily to its rapid growth throughout his 70-plus year career. An entrepreneur to the end, Squier set the course that the network follows to this day. We will continue to honor his unique way of storytelling by bringing the excitement and passion of this incredible sport to core fans, casual fans, and first-time fans alike.”