Greg Hill Signs Extension With WEEI and Audacy Boston

Audacy Boston’s sports/talk WEEI announced the multiyear contract extension of Greg Hill on Thursday. Hill will continue to host weekday mornings alongside his co-hosts Jermaine Wiggins, Courtney Cox, and Chris Curtis.

A Massachusetts native, Hill has been a notable presence in Boston radio since he started his career at WAAF in 1986, where he hosted The Hill-Man Morning Show for nearly 30 years. At WEEI, he has enjoyed ratings and acclaim, winning the 2022 Marconi Radio Award for Major Market Personality of the Year.

Hill’s involvement extends beyond the studio, with regular interviews with sports figures and his significant contributions to charitable causes through The Greg Hill Foundation, which has raised over $27 million for local families and organizations since its inception in 2010.

Audacy Boston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Mike Thomas stated, “We are thrilled to extend Greg’s contract and keep the momentum going for his award-winning morning show. We look forward to having Greg, alongside Jermaine and Courtney, continue to set the tone for our weekday programming and deliver entertaining content for our listeners for the foreseeable future.”

Hill added, “I cannot thank Mike Thomas, Mark Hannon, and Jeff Sottolano enough for giving me the opportunity to wake up at an inhumane hour every day for many more years.”