CRB Accepting Nods For 2024 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award

Country Radio Broadcasters has opened nominations for the 2024 Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award, with submissions accepted until December 15. Named after the late CRB Board member Tom Rivers, the award is a tribute to industry individuals who exemplify a selfless spirit and a dedication to their local communities.

The Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award has been presented to various distinguished individuals over the years. Past recipients include Brent Michaels, Heather Froglear, Jeff Smulyan, Mary Quaas, George Beasley, and Rivers himself.

Rivers, who passed away in 2004, was renowned for his community involvement and work at stations like WQYK in Tampa and WUSN in Chicago. Individuals in the Country Radio industry demonstrating a strong commitment to community service through hands-on involvement can be nominated for this prestigious award, will will be awarded at CRS 2024.

Those interested in nominating an individual for the Tom Rivers Humanitarian Award can visit the CRS website to submit their nominations.

CRS Executive Director RJ Curtis said, “This award represents the ultimate examples of how radio professionals can embed themselves in their communities and do completely unselfish work for others, with no expectation of reward or recognition. That’s who Tom Rivers was and we know there are many others in radio doing similar things locally. We welcome nominations for this award so we can share their story at CRS.”